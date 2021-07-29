 Skip to main content

Recap: ExlService Holdings Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:29am   Comments
Shares of ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 115.09% year over year to $1.14, which beat the estimate of $1.01.

Revenue of $275,064,000 higher by 23.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $261,050,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.30 and $4.50.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,080,000,000 and $1,100,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/exyvbaed

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $110.44

52-week low: $59.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.28%

Company Profile

ExlService Holdings Inc. is a business process management company that provides operations management and analytical services to clients. The company offers business process outsourcing and automation services, and data-driven insights to customers in multiple industries, including insurance, healthcare, utilities, banking and finance, travel, and retail, among others. The company operates through eight segments based on the products and services offered and markets served: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, transportation and logistics, Finance and accounting, Analytics, and Others. The vast majority of the company's revenue is earned in the United States, and more than half of its revenue comes from business process management and related services.

 

