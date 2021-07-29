Recap: Wolverine World Wide Q2 Earnings

Shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 737.50% year over year to $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $631,900,000 higher by 81.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $567,260,000.

Guidance

Wolverine World Wide raised FY21 sales guidance from $2.24 billion-$2.3 billion to $2.34 billion-$2.4 billion.

The company also raised FY21 EPS guidance from 1.95-$2.10 to $2.20-$2.30.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=145271

Technicals

52-week high: $44.74

52-week low: $22.57

Price action over last quarter: down 11.37%

Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, licensing and distributing branded footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's portfolio of brands is organized into the two operating segments of, Wolverine Michigan Group, which is the key revenue-generating segment, consisting of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear; and Wolverine Boston Group, consisting of Sperry footwear, Saucony footwear and apparel, Keds footwear and the Kids' footwear business. It derives prime revenue from the United States.