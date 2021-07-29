STMicroelectronics Stock Gains On Q2 Earnings Beat, Robust Q3 Guidance
- STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 43.4% year-on-year to $2.99 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.89 billion.
- The company recorded higher net sales in all product groups except the RF Communications sub-group.
- Sales to OEMs increased 38.4%, Distribution sales improved 53.1% Y/Y.
- Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) revenue rose 48% Y/Y to $1.08 billion. The segment operating margin jumped 720 bps to 9.5%.
- Analog, MEMS, and Sensors Group (AMS) revenue increased 62.3% Y/Y to $1.01 billion. The segment operating margin improved 960 bps to 18.6%.
- Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) revenue grew 22.4% Y/Y to $897 million. The segment operating margin increased 700 bps to 22.9%.
- The gross margin expanded 550 bps to 40.5%. Lower unloading charges, manufacturing efficiencies, favorable pricing, and improved product mix drove the margins partially offset by adverse currency effects, net of hedging.
- The operating margin expanded by 1,120 bps to 16.3%.
- EPS of $0.44 beat the analyst consensus of $0.37.
- STMicroelectronics generated $602 million in operating cash flow and held $4.25 billion in cash and equivalents.
- The company paid cash dividends of $52 million and bought back shares worth $156 million, completing its $750 million share repurchase program launched on Nov. 5, 2018.
- On Jul. 1, it launched a new share buy-back program of up to $1.04 billion to be executed within three years.
- Outlook: STMicroelectronics sees Q3 mid-point revenue of $3.2 billion, above the analyst consensus of $3.08 billion, and expects a gross margin of 41%.
- For FY21, It expects revenues of $12.4 billion to $12.6 billion.
- Analyst Rating: Last week, Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval upgraded STMicroelectronics to Neutral from Sell with a €34 price target.
- Price Action: STM shares traded higher by 6.0% at $41.69 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
