7 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2021

Wall Street expects Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares fell 0.2% to $382.88 in after-hours trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported a surprise profit for the second quarter, while sales also exceeded market estimates. The company also raised its profit guidance for the year. Ford shares gained 3.8% to $14.39 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) to post quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $11.54 billion before the opening bell. Merck shares rose 0.2% to $78.50 in after-hours trading.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company saw its daily active users grow 7% year-over-year to 1.91 billion in the quarter. Monthly active users increased 7% to 2.9 billion. Facebook said its third- and fourth-quarter revenue growth rates could decelerate "significantly" due to going against tough comp periods from the prior year. Facebook shares, however, fell 3.5% to $360.40 in the after-hours trading session.

