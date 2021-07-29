7 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares fell 0.2% to $382.88 in after-hours trading.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported a surprise profit for the second quarter, while sales also exceeded market estimates. The company also raised its profit guidance for the year. Ford shares gained 3.8% to $14.39 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) to post quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $11.54 billion before the opening bell. Merck shares rose 0.2% to $78.50 in after-hours trading.
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company saw its daily active users grow 7% year-over-year to 1.91 billion in the quarter. Monthly active users increased 7% to 2.9 billion. Facebook said its third- and fourth-quarter revenue growth rates could decelerate “significantly” due to going against tough comp periods from the prior year. Facebook shares, however, fell 3.5% to $360.40 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts are expecting AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) to have earned $0.43 per share on revenue of $7.36 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. AstraZeneca shares rose 0.2% to $56.90 in after-hours trading.
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the current quarter. Paypal shares dropped 5.3% to $286.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $27.16 billion before the opening bell. Comcast shares gained 1% to $58.53 in after-hours trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga