Recap: ASGN Q2 Earnings

Shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 12.82% year over year to $1.32, which beat the estimate of $1.27.

Revenue of $974,900,000 up by 4.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $965,700,000.

Guidance

ASGN Sees Q3 EPS From Continuing Operations $1.06-$1.13, Sales $1.035B-$1.055B vs $992.9M Estimate

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/asgn/mediaframe/45646/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $110.52

52-week low: $61.70

Price action over last quarter: down 6.92%

Company Overview

ASGN Inc is a global provider of skilled professional staffing in the technology, life sciences, and creative fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating in three segments, the company offers contract, contract-to-hire, and direct-hire services. Through its Apex segment, which is the largest segment by revenue, ASGN offers staffing solutions to large corporations and midmarket clients in the U.S. and Canada. The Oxford segment focuses on providing specialized workers in specific skill areas and geographic markets. The Oxford segment offers both permanent and temporary placements. The ECS segment provides solutions in the cloud, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence, primarily for the U.S. federal government.