Landec: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 40.00% over the past year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $139,832,000 decreased by 10.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $124,580,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $545,000,000 and $554,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45697/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $12.88

Company's 52-week low was at $9.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.75%

Company Description

Landec Corp designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets, and license technology applications to partners. It has two proprietary polymer technology platforms, Intelimer polymers, and hyaluronan biopolymers. The company also sells specialty packaged branded Eat Smart and GreenLine and private label fresh-cut vegetables and whole produce to retailers, club stores, and foodservice operators. Its segments are Curation Foods segment, the Lifecore segment, and the Other. It derives key revenue from the Packaged fresh vegetable segment which includes the marketing and packing of specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. The company has the business presence in the US and other countries.