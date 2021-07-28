Recap: ServiceNow Q2 Earnings

Shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 15.45% over the past year to $1.42, which beat the estimate of $1.21.

Revenue of $1,409,000,000 higher by 31.56% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,360,000,000.

Looking Ahead

ServiceNow Sees Q3 Subscription Billings $1.32B-$1.325B

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2F&eventid=3196497&sessionid=1&key=03FA90BAD600EF511EBFF97AB725E07C®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $598.37

Company's 52-week low was at $418.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.40%

Company Overview

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management (ITSM), expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service (PaaS).