Century Communities: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 186.78% year over year to $3.47, which beat the estimate of $2.84.

Revenue of $1,043,000,000 higher by 34.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $977,270,000.

Looking Ahead

Century Communities Raises FY21 Guidance To $3.8B-$4.1B Vs $4.07B Est

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1475588&tp_key=faaf32fc54

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $83.20

Company's 52-week low was at $34.50

Price action over last quarter: down 16.69%

Company Profile

Century Communities is an American construction company that focuses on the residential market. It has five homebuilding segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Century Complete. Its sixth reportable segment is financial services operations, which provides mortgage, title, and insurance services to homebuyers. It has acquired land for homebuilding operations with the primary intent to develop and construct single-family detached or attached homes for sale on the acquired land. The company sells homes through its own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It also advertises directly to potential homebuyers through the Internet, newspapers, and trade publications. The company generates the most revenue from the Mountain segment.