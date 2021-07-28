Ford Motor: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 137.14% over the past year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $24,128,000,000 higher by 45.16% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $23,840,000,000.

Guidance

Ford Raises FY21 Adj. EBIT Guidance To $9B-$10B

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/f/mediaframe/45649/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $16.45

52-week low: $6.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.84%

Company Overview

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company has about 14% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe. Sales in North America and Europe made up 69% and 19.5% of 2020 auto revenue, respectively. Ford has about 186,000 employees, including about 58,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.