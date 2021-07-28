Exact Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 77.59% over the past year to ($1.03), which missed the estimate of ($0.76).

Revenue of $434,819,000 higher by 61.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $421,280,000.

Looking Ahead

Exact Sciences Raises FY21 Revenue Guidance From $1.69B-$1.735B To $1.705B-$1.745B vs $1.72B Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.exactsciences.com%2F&eventid=3196007&sessionid=1&key=22F0BC4D0AB5C447153C61D493318FAC®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $159.54

52-week low: $70.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.89%

Company Overview

Exact Sciences Corporation, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact's Cologuard screening test, a non-invasive stool-based DNA test, is a pre-cancer screening test for colorectal cancer. The company also competes in the precision oncology market with Oncotype DX, a genetic-based treatment selection test for breast, prostate, and colon cancers. With the acquisitions of Base Genomics and Thrive Earlier Detection, Exact is building a multi-cancer early screening test to detect over 14 cancers, a test that would be one of earliest entrants in liquid biopsy (blood-based) cancer screening.