Service Corp Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 58.62% year over year to $0.92, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $987,535,000 up by 20.43% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $854,200,000.

Outlook

Service Corp Intl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $58.38

52-week low: $37.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.72%

Company Overview

Service Corp International is a personal services company that provides funeral and cemetery services and products from its locations throughout the United States and Canada. The company segments its operations into funeral service and cemetery business functions. At its funeral service locations, Service Corp. provides all professional services, facilities, vehicles, and merchandise related to funerals and cremations. Cemetery locations provide cemetery property, memorial markers, and graveyard services to customers. Service Corp. derives the majority of its revenue from its funeral locations, while the cemetery division also generates a significant amount of the company's total income. Geographically, the company gets a major share of revenue from the United States.