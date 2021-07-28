Monarch Casino & Resort: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 487.50% over the past year to $0.93, which were in line with the estimate of $0.93.

Revenue of $97,719,000 up by 544.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $81,800,000.

Looking Ahead

Monarch Casino & Resort hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $76.00

52-week low: $34.26

Price action over last quarter: down 17.25%

Company Description

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc is engaged in providing the latest gaming, dining, and hospitality amenities. It owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Casinos, followed by Food & Beverage and Hotel Operations.