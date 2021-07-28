Goosehead Insurance: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 31.58% year over year to $0.13, which missed the estimate of $0.19.
Revenue of $38,173,000 up by 27.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $37,660,000.
Guidance
Goosehead Insurance Sees FY21 Sales $146M-$156M Vs. $154.79M Est.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 28, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tkdn923x
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $174.79
52-week low: $76.75
Price action over last quarter: Up 18.52%
Company Description
Goosehead Insurance Inc operates as an insurance agency. Its insurance products consist of homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance (motorcycle, recreational vehicle and other insurance); commercial lines insurance (general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses); and life insurance. Its operating segments are the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. The majority of the company's revenue gets contributed by the Corporate Channel segment. It operates in Texas, California, Illinois, Florida, and other regions.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings