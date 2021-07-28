 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why This Investor Says A Boeing Recovery Could Send General Electric Stock Higher
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 28, 2021 4:16pm   Comments
Share:
Why This Investor Says A Boeing Recovery Could Send General Electric Stock Higher

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, bought more General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) following Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) earnings report, she said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

What Happened: Boeing reported quarterly earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 72 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $17 billion, which came in below the estimate of $17.78 billion.

Link told CNBC her General Electric buy is a "derivative call on the Boeing recovery."

The numbers in the earnings report show that Boeing is clearly recovering from its COVID-19 pandemic decline, she said.

General Electric also reported a "very solid second quarter yesterday," Link said.

On Tuesday, General Electric reported second-quarter earnings of 5 cents per share, which beat the estimate by a penny. The company reported quarterly revenue of $18.30 billion, which beat the estimate of $18.13 billion. 

Related Link: Recap: General Electric Q2 Earnings

What's Next: As Boeing recovers, General Electric will improve because the company is one of Boeing's largest engine suppliers, Link told CNBC. 

Over the next six to 12 months, Link expects General Electric to be trading at $18 per share. 

GE Price Action: General Electric has traded as high as $14.41 and as low as $5.93 over a 52-week period.

At the close Wednesday, the stock was up 0.38% at $13.13.

Photo by 2427999 from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA + GE)

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Boeing
Understanding General Electric's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing Boeing's Unusual Options Activity
Afternoon Face-To-Face with Facebook, Fed Chairman Powell, Next On Calendar
Why Boeing's Stock Is Taking Off Today
Boeing Stock Flies After Strong Q2 Earnings, $363B Backlog
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Stephanie LinkEarnings Long Ideas News Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com