 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Avery Dennison Shares Gain On Strong Q2 Results, Raised FY21 Guidance

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 3:21pm   Comments
Share:
Avery Dennison Shares Gain On Strong Q2 Results, Raised FY21 Guidance
  • Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVYreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 37.5% year-on-year, to $2.10 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.88 billion. Revenue was up 28% organically Y/Y and up 11% compared to 2019.
  • Reported sales for the Label and Graphic Materials segment increased 25% to $1.4 billion; Retail Branding and Information Solutions surged 80% to $529 million; Industrial and Healthcare Materials rose 49% to $197 million.
  • Gross profit rose 50.5% Y/Y to $576.3 million.
  • Marketing, general and administrative expenses rose 40% Y/Y to $307 million.
  • It reported an operating margin of 12.8%, with operating income growing 119% to $269.9 million.
  • The company held $344.8 million in cash and equivalents as of July 3, 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended July 3, 2021, rose 159% to $476.8 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.25 beat the analyst consensus of $2.05.
  • "Our strong performance comes at a time when supply chains remain tight, inflation persists and the global health crisis continues," said CEO Mitch Butier.
  • It also announced an agreement to acquire privately-held Vestcom for $1.45 billion.
  • Outlook: Avery raised the FY21 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.65 - $8.95 from the prior view of $8.40 - $8.80, versus the consensus of $8.69.
  • It also raised the outlook for reported EPS to $8.50 - $8.80 from previously guided $8.25 - $8.65.
  • Price action: AVY shares are trading higher by 3.20% at $211.62 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVY)

Avery Dennison Acquires Vestcom For $1.45B Cash
Avery Dennison: Q2 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com