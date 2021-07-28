Littelfuse Stock Rises On Q2 Earnings Beat, Guides Q3 Above Consensus, Boosts Dividend By 10%
- Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) reported second-quarter net sales growth of 70.3% year-over-year to $523.49 million and 57% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $469.83 million.
- Sales by segments: Electronics $325.35 million (+45.7% Y/Y), Automotive $133.32 million (+115% Y/Y), and Industrial $64.82 million (+193.8% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EPS improved to $3.41 from $0.71 in 2Q20, beating consensus estimates of $2.24.
- The gross margin expanded by 520 bps to 37.7%.
- Adjusted operating margin expanded by about 1,175 bps to 19.5%.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $126.1 million, compared to $47.54 million in 2Q20, and margin expanded by 870 bps to 24.1%.
- Littelfuse reported cash flow from operations of $76.2 million and free cash flow of $58.2 million for the quarter.
- The company's Board approved a 10% increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.48 to $0.53 per share on its common stock, payable on September 2, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 19, 2021.
- Q3 Outlook: The company expects net sales of $510 million - $524 million, versus the consensus of $468.72 million.
- It sees the adjusted EPS of $3.07 - $3.23 versus the consensus of $2.28.
- Price action: LFUS shares are trading higher by 6.43% at $260.92 on the last check Wednesday.
