Amphenol Beats On Q2 Earnings, Posts Robust Q3 Guidance
- Amphenol Corp (NYSE: APH) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 33.5% year-on-year to $2.65 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.48 billion.
- Sales increased by a substantial 34% in the quarter, with growth driven in particular by the automotive, industrial, military, and broadband markets and contributions from the company's acquisition program, CEO R. Adam Norwitt stated.
- Sales from Interconnect Products and Assemblies grew 33.9% Y/Y to $2.54 billion. The segment operating margin expanded 200 basis points to 22%.
- Cable Products and Solutions sales rose 26.5% Y/Y to $112.6 million. The segment operating margin contracted 330 basis points to 6.1%.
- The consolidated operating margin remained flat at 17.9%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 beat the analyst consensus of $0.55.
- Amphenol generated $411 million in operating cash flow and held $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents.
- The company repurchased shares worth $167 million and paid dividends worth $87 million in Q2. It completed the acquisition of Unlimited Services.
- Outlook: Amphenol sees Q3 sales of $2.64 billion - $2.7 billion, above the analyst consensus of $2.57 billion.
- It sees non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 - $0.62, above the analyst consensus of $0.59.
- Price action: APH shares traded higher by 1.21% at $71.24 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech