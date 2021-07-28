 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Pfizer And BioNTech Shares Are Moving Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 10:53am   Comments
Share:

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) shares were trading about 2.1% higher at $42.99 per share after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its full-year 2021 earnings per share guidance and sales guidance above analyst estimates.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares were trading about 3.1% higher at $292.80 per share in sympathy with vaccine partner Pfizer after the company said it expects $33 billion from COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2021.

Earlier this year, Pfizer signed a global agreement with BioNTech to co-develop a coronavirus vaccine program, BNT162, aimed at preventing COVID-19 infection.

Pfizer set a new 52-week high of $43.24 and has a 52-week low of $32.83.

BioNTech has a 52-week high of $297.73 and a 52-week low of $54.10.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Pfizer Crushes Earnings, But Will The Stock Rally?
Pro Trader Kenny Glick Talks VWAP Strategy That Works 'Almost 80% Of The Time'
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, Amgen Goes Shopping, GlaxoSmithKline-Vir's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Supply Deal
Recap: Pfizer Q2 Earnings
Pfizer Q2 Results Beat Wall Street Expectations; Expects $33B From COVID-19 Vax Sales In 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com