Why Pfizer And BioNTech Shares Are Moving Higher Today
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) shares were trading about 2.1% higher at $42.99 per share after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its full-year 2021 earnings per share guidance and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares were trading about 3.1% higher at $292.80 per share in sympathy with vaccine partner Pfizer after the company said it expects $33 billion from COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2021.
Earlier this year, Pfizer signed a global agreement with BioNTech to co-develop a coronavirus vaccine program, BNT162, aimed at preventing COVID-19 infection.
Pfizer set a new 52-week high of $43.24 and has a 52-week low of $32.83.
BioNTech has a 52-week high of $297.73 and a 52-week low of $54.10.
