 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; McDonald's Tops Q2 Estimates

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 10:34am   Comments
Share:

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.09% to 35,025.24 while the NASDAQ rose 0.72% to 14,765.75. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.09% to 4,405.46.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,606,500 cases with around 611,3050 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,484,600 cases and 422,020 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,749,070 COVID-19 cases with 551,830 deaths. In total, there were at least 195,392,720 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,178,430 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares climbed 1.5% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY), up 9% and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) up 11%.

In trading on Wednesday, financial shares fell 0.6%.

Top Headline

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.

McDonald's reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.37 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.08 per share. The company’s revenue came in at $5.89 billion, versus expectations of $5.53 billion. Same-store sales for the company surged40.5% in the second quarter

 

Equities Trading UP

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) shares shot up 31% to $6.08 after the company issued preliminary Q4 sales guidance. The company said it sees preliminary Q4 revenue of $10.1 million to $10.4 million, up 300% year-over-year. The company also expects FY21 revenue of $23.6 million to $23.9 million, up 200% year-over-year.

Shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) got a boost, shooting 21% to $3.75 after the company announced it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire 51% of the ownership of Zhenjiang Taoping.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares were also up, gaining 20% to $7.09 after tumbling around 34% on Tuesday. Bit Digital and Digihost recently announced they entered into a second strategic co-mining agreement.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) shares tumbled 60% to $7.19 after the company announced it cut its quarterly distribution from $0.44 to $0.01 per unit. Several firms also downgraded the stock.

Shares of Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) were down 34% to $2.24 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of about 6.4 million shares at $2.12 per share and its pre-funded warrants offering of about 8.66 million shares at $2.11 per share.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) was down, falling 15% to $9.40 after jumping around 30% on Tuesday. The company recently regained Nasdaq compliance.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $71.98, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,798.50.

Silver traded up 0.8% Wednesday to $24.84 while copper fell 0.1% to $4.5395.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.4%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.7% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.2%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, French CAC 40 climbed 0.8% and Italy’s FTSE MIB climbed 0.7%.

The consumer confidence in France declined to 101 in July versus a revised reading of 103 in the earlier month. Annual house price growth in the UK fell to 10.5% in July from a seventeen-year high level of 13.4% in the prior month. Import prices in Germany climbed 12.9% annually in June, while consumer climate indicator for Germany came in unchanged at -0.3 for August. Italy's manufacturing confidence index climbed to 115.7 in July from 114.8 in the prior month.

Economics

The US goods trade deficit increased to $91.21 billion in June from $88.16 billion in the earlier month.

US wholesale inventories rose 0.8% month-over-month to $715 billion in June.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCD + HMLP)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 28, 2021
McDonald's Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates, Clocks 14.9% US Comp Sales Growth On 2-Year Basis
McDonald's: Q2 Earnings Insights
28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Fed Decision
8 Stocks To Watch For July 28, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com