Preview: Evans Bancorp's Earnings

Evans Bancorp (AMEX:EVBN) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 29. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Evans Bancorp management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.96 on revenue of $21.76 million. In the same quarter last year, Evans Bancorp announced EPS of $0.09 on revenue of $19.17 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 966.67% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Evans Bancorp's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.95 0.78 0.65 0.24 EPS Actual 0.89 1 0.84 0.09 Revenue Estimate 21.19 M 19.82 M 20.83 M 18.95 M Revenue Actual 21.16 M 21.23 M 21.50 M 19.17 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Evans Bancorp are up 72.76%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Evans Bancorp is scheduled to hold the call at 16:45:00 ET and can be accessed here.