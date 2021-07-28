A Preview Of Zynex's Earnings

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Zynex EPS is expected to be around $0.06, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $31.31 million. In the same quarter last year, Zynex reported EPS of $0.09 on revenue of $19.26 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 33.33%. Sales would be up 62.54% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.03 0.06 0.05 0.09 EPS Actual -0.02 0.05 0.04 0.09 Revenue Estimate 23.67 M 25.80 M 21.13 M 19.12 M Revenue Actual 24.13 M 25.61 M 20.03 M 19.26 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Zynex were trading at $16.89 as of July 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Zynex is scheduled to hold the call at 16:15:00 ET and can be accessed here.