trivago's Earnings: A Preview

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 29. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting trivago's loss per share to be near $0.03 on sales of $83.78 million. In the same quarter last year, trivago announced EPS of $0.07 on revenue of $17.77 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 57.14%. Sales would be up 371.57% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.03 -0.03 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.02 -0.01 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 56.48 M 44.60 M 82.16 M 28.60 M Revenue Actual 46.10 M 38.56 M 70.87 M 17.77 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of trivago are up 61.89%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. trivago is scheduled to hold the call at 08:15:00 ET and can be accessed here.