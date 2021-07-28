Earnings Outlook For Ashford Inc. Common Stock

Ashford Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:AINC) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 29. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Ashford Inc. Common Stock reporting earnings of $0.26 per share on sales of $64.44 million. In the same quarter last year, Ashford Inc. Common Stock posted EPS of $0.12 on sales of $45.60 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 116.67%. Revenue would be up 41.32% from the same quarter last year. Ashford Inc. Common Stock's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.19 0.25 -0.10 EPS Actual 0.65 0.43 0.37 0.12 Revenue Estimate 65.31 M 82.95 M 88.21 M 96.04 M Revenue Actual 63.93 M 62.12 M 55.87 M 45.60 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 181.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ashford Inc. Common Stock is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.