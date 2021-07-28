Preview: LendingTree's Earnings

On Thursday, July 29, LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect LendingTree earnings of $0.16 per share. Revenue will likely be around $270.10 million, according to the consensus estimate. LendingTree reported a profit of $0.46 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $184.33 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 65.22% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 46.53% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.26 -0.13 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.18 0.13 -0.26 0.46 Revenue Estimate 264.75 M 218.92 M 210.58 M 175.38 M Revenue Actual 272.75 M 222.33 M 220.25 M 184.33 M

Stock Performance

Shares of LendingTree were trading at $193.97 as of July 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.63%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. LendingTree is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.