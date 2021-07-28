Earnings Outlook For Alexander & Baldwin

On Thursday, July 29, Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Alexander & Baldwin reporting earnings of $0.1 per share on sales of $85.05 million. In the same quarter last year, Alexander & Baldwin posted EPS of $0.07 on sales of $73.90 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be up 242.86%. Revenue would be have grown 15.09% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.03 -0.01 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.14 0.01 -0.06 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 72.05 M 83.45 M 77.35 M 67.35 M Revenue Actual 81.00 M 72.80 M 77.80 M 73.90 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Alexander & Baldwin are up 59.46%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Alexander & Baldwin is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.