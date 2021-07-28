 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Delivers Another Earnings Spectacle With Record Net Income
IAM Newswire  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
July 28, 2021 10:07am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Delivers Another Earnings Spectacle With Record Net Income

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has officially kicked off a jam-packed week of second-quarter earnings reports from the biggest names on Wall Street. On Monday after the bell, the EV pioneer reported more than $1 billion in net income, tenfold from the same quarter a year ago. After beating top and bottom lines, its shares rose 2%.

Q2 Figures

Earnings amounted to $1.45, beating the expected 98 cents per share adjusted expected, according to Refinitiv. GAAP net income amounted to $1.14 billion, overpassing $1 billion for the very first time. Only one year ago, net income amounted to $104 million.

Revenue amounted to $11.96 billion, also beating $11.30 billion Refinitiv expected. Automotive revenue brought in $10.21 billion to the table, of which only $354 million or 3.5% approximately, came from sales of regulatory credits. That's lower than in any of the previous four quarters. Automotive gross margins of 28.4%. also came in higher than in any of the previous four quarters.

Energy businesses brought in a revenue of $801 million, increasing 60% compared to the last quarter. Services and other revenues amounted to $951 million. As for bitcoin, Tesla reported a $23 million impairment as an operating expense under "Restructuring and other".

Challenges

Tesla faced a backlash from consumers in China, recalls in China and the U.S., along with delayed deliveries of the high-performance version of its flagship sedan, the Model S Plaid. The biggest struggle of the quarter was to procure enough modules that control the airbags and seatbelts. The lack of supply limited the company's production both in Fremont and Shanghai.

Updates

The launch of the Semi truck program has been delayed until next year. Tesla Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy announced that the Cybertruck production should begin at the new plant in Texas at the end of the year. Musk specified that the company's goal will be to expand its charging network so drivers don't have to wait long or look for places to charge their vehicles on the road. Unlike Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Musk emphasized that Tesla's goal is to support the advent of sustainable energy as opposed to creating a walled garden to keep competitors at bay.

Figures Are Now Doing The Talking

After years of unforced errors, Musk also braced shareholders he likely would not appear, let alone lead, future Tesla earnings calls unless he has "something really important" that he needs to say. He did say he would speak at annual shareholder meetings. Tesla's performance figures are now doing the talking.

This article is not a press release and is contributed by a verified independent journalist for IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com

The post Tesla Delivers Another Earnings Spectacle With Record Net Income appeared first on IAM Newswire.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (AAPL + TSLA)

Tesla Forges New Retail Strategy To Rein In Costs: Report
Innovation Meets Massive Growth: Worksport Shift to Make Green Energy for EVs Cool
EXCLUSIVE: Billy Markus On Creating Dogecoin, The Negatives Of Cryptocurrency, NFTs And Elon Musk
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Fed Decision
It Wasn't Apple, Google, Microsoft, or Starbucks That 'Impressed' Jim Cramer The 'Most' With Earnings Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: IAM Newswire Partner ContentEarnings News Commodities Markets Tech General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com