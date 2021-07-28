 Skip to main content

Why AMD's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 28, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is trading higher Wednesday morning after the company late Tuesday announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance above estimates. 

AMD reported quarterly earnings of 63 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 54 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $3.85 billion, which beat the estimate of $3.62 billion. AMD said it expects third-quarter revenue to be in a range of $4 billion to $4.2 billion, which was higher than the estimate of $3.82 billion.

"Our business performed exceptionally well in the second quarter as revenue and operating margin doubled and profitability more than tripled year-over-year,” said Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD.

Analyst Assessment: Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained AMD with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $135 to $150.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained AMD with a Positive rating and raised the price target from $125 to $130.

Price Action: AMD has traded as high as $99.23 and as low as $67.02 over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 1.9% at $92.75.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Lisa Su why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

