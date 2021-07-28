 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Steven Madden Stock Gains On Strong Q2 Earnings Beat, Better Than Expected FY21 Guidance

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 8:52am   Comments
Share:
Steven Madden Stock Gains On Strong Q2 Earnings Beat, Better Than Expected FY21 Guidance
  • Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOOreported second-quarter FY21 total revenue growth of 179% year-on-year, to $397.90 million and net sales of $394.8 million, beating the analyst consensus of $371.69 million.
  • Revenue for the wholesale business grew 162% Y/Y to $262.1 million, and retail revenue rose 220.6% to $132.7 million.
  • Gross margin expanded 360 basis points to 42.7%, and gross profit rose 204% Y/Y to $170.1 million.
  • Operating expenses increased 55.4% Y/Y to $121.9 million. The operating margin was 11.9%, with $47.7 million in operating income.
  • The company held $262.1 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2021, rose 58.8% to $91.9 million.
  • EPS of $0.48 beat the analyst consensus of $0.30.
  • The company’s quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share is payable on September 27, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 17, 2021.
  • Outlook: Steven Madden expects FY21 revenue growth of 43% - 47%. It sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $2.00 - $2.10 versus the consensus of $1.71.
  • Price action: SHOO shares are trading higher by 1.57% at $44.05 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by Adriano Gadini from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SHOO)

Recap: Steven Madden Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2021
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com