McDonald's Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates, Clocks 14.9% US Comp Sales Growth On 2-Year Basis

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 8:30am   Comments
McDonald's Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates, Clocks 14.9% US Comp Sales Growth On 2-Year Basis
  • McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCDreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 56.5% year-on-year, to $5.89 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $5.53 billion.
  • Global comparable sales increased 40.5% (6.9% on a 2-year basis). U.S. comparable sales increased 25.9% (14.9% on a 2-year basis), with Crispy Chicken Sandwich and BTS Famous Order promotion leading the sales growth. Growth in delivery and digital platforms also contributed to the comparable sales growth.
  • Sales by company-operated restaurants grew 56%Y/Y to $2.5 billion, while sales from franchised restaurants rose 58.3% to $3.3 billion.
  • Total operating costs and expenses rose 14.2% Y/Y to $3.2 billion.
  • The operating margin was 45.7%, and operating income for the quarter rose 180% to $2.69 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.37 beat the analyst consensus of $2.08.
  • "It's clear that our next chapter will be driven by our leadership in digital," said CEO Chris Kempczinski.
  • Price action: MCD shares are trading lower by 1.27% at $243.23 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by Daniel Reche from Pixabay

