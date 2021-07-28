 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Teladoc Health's Stock Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 28, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) is trading significantly lower Wednesday after the company announced its second-quarter financial results.

Teladoc Health reported a quarterly earnings loss of 86 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 56 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $503.14 million, which beat the estimate of $500.07 million. 

“We have solid momentum heading into the second half as the market embraces the unified care experience that only Teladoc Health has the breadth and scale to achieve," said Jason Gorevic, CEO of Teladoc Health.

Analyst Assessment: Keybanc analyst Donald Hooker maintained Teladoc Health with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $220 to $180.

SVB Leerink analyst Stephanie Davis maintained Teladoc Health with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $266 to $218.

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained Teladoc Health with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $235 to $205.

Price Action: Teladoc Health has traded as high as $308 and as low as $129.74 over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was down 9.44% at $136.75.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Jason Gorevic why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

