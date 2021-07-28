Recap: Superior Group of Companies Q2 Earnings

Shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 33.00% year over year to $0.67, which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $130,787,000 decreased by 17.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $114,940,000.

Guidance

Superior Gr of Cos hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=4yQTMbLy

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $29.33

Company's 52-week low was at $13.55

Price action over last quarter: down 12.54%

Company Profile

Superior Group Of Companies Inc designs apparel products. It manufactures and sells a wide range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the medical, health, industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety markets. The company's operating segment includes Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions and Promotional Products. It generates maximum revenue from the Uniforms and Related Products segment. Uniforms and Related Products include service apparel, such as scrubs, lab coats, protective apparel, and patient gowns.