 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Superior Group of Companies Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:33am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 33.00% year over year to $0.67, which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $130,787,000 decreased by 17.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $114,940,000.

Guidance

Superior Gr of Cos hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=4yQTMbLy

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $29.33

Company's 52-week low was at $13.55

Price action over last quarter: down 12.54%

Company Profile

Superior Group Of Companies Inc designs apparel products. It manufactures and sells a wide range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the medical, health, industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety markets. The company's operating segment includes Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions and Promotional Products. It generates maximum revenue from the Uniforms and Related Products segment. Uniforms and Related Products include service apparel, such as scrubs, lab coats, protective apparel, and patient gowns.

 

Related Articles (SGC)

Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2021
Superior Group's Earnings: A Preview
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com