Recap: CME Group Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:29am   Comments
Shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) rose 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 0.61% over the past year to $1.64, which beat the estimate of $1.61.

Revenue of $1,179,000,000 decreased by 0.25% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,180,000,000.

Outlook

CME Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

CME Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8i6o83g6

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $221.82

Company's 52-week low was at $146.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.28%

Company Description

Based in Chicago, CME Group operates exchanges giving investors, suppliers, and businesses the ability to trade futures and derivatives based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, energy, metals, and commodities. The CME was founded in 1898 and in 2002 completed its initial public offering. Since then, CME Group has consolidated parts of the industry by merging with crosstown rival, CBOT Holdings in 2007 before acquiring Nymex Holdings in 2008 and NEX in 2018. In addition, the company has a 27% stake in S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, making the Chicago Mercantile Exchange the exclusive venue to trade and clear S&P futures contracts. Through CME's acquisition of NEX in 2018 it has also expanded into cash foreign exchange, fixed income trading, and collateral optimization.

 

