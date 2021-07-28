Virtus Investment: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 179.94% year over year to $9.07, which beat the estimate of $8.04.

Revenue of $244,011,000 higher by 83.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $199,810,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Virtus Investment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/af8jj7y7

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $300.54

Company's 52-week low was at $129.35

Price action over last quarter: down 4.77%

Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners Inc provides investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, and variable insurance funds. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the region of the US and the group generates revenue through investment management fees, distribution and service fees and administration and shareholder service fees.