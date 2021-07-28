 Skip to main content

Recap: Extreme Networks Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:31am   Comments
Shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) decreased 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 533.33% over the past year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $278,088,000 rose by 29.03% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $263,870,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.13 and $0.20.

Q1 revenue expected between $250,000,000 and $265,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d3pnjg35

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $12.06

Company's 52-week low was at $3.73

Price action over last quarter: down 20.57%

Company Profile

Extreme Networks provides software-driven networking services for enterprise customers. Its products include wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and software for network management, policy, analytics, and access controls. It offers high-density Wi-Fi, centralized management, cloud-based network management, and application analytics capabilities. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

