Recap: Extreme Networks Q4 Earnings
Shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) decreased 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 533.33% over the past year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.17.
Revenue of $278,088,000 rose by 29.03% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $263,870,000.
Outlook
Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.13 and $0.20.
Q1 revenue expected between $250,000,000 and $265,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 28, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d3pnjg35
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $12.06
Company's 52-week low was at $3.73
Price action over last quarter: down 20.57%
Company Profile
Extreme Networks provides software-driven networking services for enterprise customers. Its products include wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and software for network management, policy, analytics, and access controls. It offers high-density Wi-Fi, centralized management, cloud-based network management, and application analytics capabilities. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
