Recap: Chefs' Warehouse Q2 Earnings

Shares of The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 107.69% year over year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of ($0.32).

Revenue of $422,968,000 rose by 110.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $355,020,000.

Outlook

The Chefs' Warehouse hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The Chefs' Warehouse hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gzm7dy64

Price Action

52-week high: $35.56

52-week low: $11.06

Price action over last quarter: down 17.75%

Company Overview

The Chefs' Warehouse Inc is a specialty food distributor in major metropolitan areas across the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio is primarily comprised of imported and local specialty food products such as cheese, cooking oils, chocolates, dried food, baking products, meats, and other food products. The Chefs' Warehouse operates via one reporting segment called Food Product Distribution. Operations are concentrated on the east, mid and west coasts of the U.S. The company provides service primarily to restaurants, clubs, hotels, caterers, schools, bakeries, casinos and speciality food stores.