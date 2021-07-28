Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1.61% year over year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $113,951,000 higher by 6.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $111,660,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1478981&tp_key=b404a3854f

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $33.88

52-week low: $20.70

Price action over last quarter: down 2.49%

Company Overview

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate finance company primarily involved in the origination and purchase of senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The vast majority of the company's asset portfolio is comprised of floating rate loans secured by priority mortgages. These mortgages are mainly derived from office, hotel, and manufactured housing properties. A significant percentage of the collateralized real estate properties are located in New York, California, and the United Kingdom. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is managed by a subsidiary of The Blackstone Group and benefits from the market data provided by its parent company. Nearly all of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's revenue is generated in the form of interest income.