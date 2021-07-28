McDonald's: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 259.09% year over year to $2.37, which beat the estimate of $2.08.

Revenue of $5,888,000,000 higher by 56.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,530,000,000.

Outlook

McDonald's hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

McDonald's hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://mcdonalds.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1476583&tp_key=acc0ebcecc

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $247.05

Company's 52-week low was at $191.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.35%

Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2020 systemwide sales of $93 billion across 39,000 stores and 119 countries. McDonald's revolutionized the restaurant industry with a cheap and fast core menu, building its impressive footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees. The firm earns 57% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed. McDonald's owns 55% of the real estate and 80% of the buildings in its franchise system, offering it substantial leverage in maintaining quality standards and consistency across markets.