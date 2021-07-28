 Skip to main content

Recap: Humana Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 45.14% over the past year to $6.89, which beat the estimate of $6.82.

Revenue of $20,582,000,000 higher by 7.86% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $20,520,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $21.25 and $21.75.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zfbz6cqy

Price Action

52-week high: $475.44

Company's 52-week low was at $370.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.44%

Company Overview

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the U.S. with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Humana offers employer-based plans primarily for small businesses along with specialty insurance offerings such as dental, vision, and life. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services and pharmacy benefit management.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

