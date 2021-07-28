United Microelectronics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) moved higher by 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 95.56% over the past year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $1,827,000,000 rose by 21.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,780,000,000.

Guidance

United Microelectronics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

United Microelectronics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6g4subc9

Price Action

52-week high: $11.28

52-week low: $3.42

Price action over last quarter: down 6.61%

Company Profile

Founded in 1980, UMC is the world's third- largest dedicated chip foundry, with 7% market share in 2020 according to Gartner after TSMC and GlobalFoundries. UMC's headquarters are in Hsinchu, Taiwan, and it operates 12 fabs in Taiwan, mainland China, Japan and Singapore, with additional sales offices in Europe, the U.S. and South Korea. UMC features a diverse customer base including Texas Instruments, MediaTek, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Xilinx and Realtek, supplying a wide range of products applied in communications, display, memory, automotive and more. UMC employs about 20,000 people.