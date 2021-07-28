 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Avery Dennison: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 77.17% year over year to $2.25, which beat the estimate of $2.05.

Revenue of $2,102,000,000 higher by 37.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,880,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.65 and $8.95.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q22q8cxu

Technicals

52-week high: $226.19

52-week low: $111.80

Price action over last quarter: down 4.51%

Company Description

Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification inlays and labels. Avery Dennison draws a significant amount of revenue from outside the United States, with international operations accounting for the majority of total sales.

 

Related Articles (AVY)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com