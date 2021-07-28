Avery Dennison: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 77.17% year over year to $2.25, which beat the estimate of $2.05.
Revenue of $2,102,000,000 higher by 37.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,880,000,000.
Guidance
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.65 and $8.95.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 28, 2021
Time: 01:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q22q8cxu
Technicals
52-week high: $226.19
52-week low: $111.80
Price action over last quarter: down 4.51%
Company Description
Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification inlays and labels. Avery Dennison draws a significant amount of revenue from outside the United States, with international operations accounting for the majority of total sales.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News