Avery Dennison: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 77.17% year over year to $2.25, which beat the estimate of $2.05.

Revenue of $2,102,000,000 higher by 37.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,880,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.65 and $8.95.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q22q8cxu

Technicals

52-week high: $226.19

52-week low: $111.80

Price action over last quarter: down 4.51%

Company Description

Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification inlays and labels. Avery Dennison draws a significant amount of revenue from outside the United States, with international operations accounting for the majority of total sales.