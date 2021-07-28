 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bunge: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) moved higher by 2.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 32.73% over the past year to $2.61, which beat the estimate of $1.57.

Revenue of $15,391,000,000 rose by 62.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $11,480,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Bunge said it sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $8.50+.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bg/mediaframe/45355/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $92.38

52-week low: $42.85

Price action over last quarter: down 14.00%

Company Overview

Founded in 1818, Bunge is a global agribusiness and food company with operations along the farm-to-consumer food chain. The agribusiness segment generates roughly two thirds of profits and includes the largest oilseed processing capacity globally. The company is a leading oilseed processor and seller of packaged vegetable oils and other food and ingredients products.

 

Related Articles (BG)

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks
Bunge's Debt Overview
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com