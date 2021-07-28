 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Owens-Corning Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 195.45% year over year to $2.60, which beat the estimate of $2.13.

Revenue of $2,239,000,000 rose by 37.78% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,000,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/oc/mediaframe/45479/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $109.89

52-week low: $59.14

Price action over last quarter: down 6.26%

Company Profile

Owens Corning is a leading manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. The Ohio-based company operates three reporting segments: composites, insulation, and roofing; each segment accounts for about one third of Owens Corning's consolidated sales. The company's end-market exposure breaks down as follows: 34% U.S. repair and remodel, 13% U.S. new residential construction, 19% U.S. commercial and industrial, and 34% international. Owens Corning emerged from asbestos-liability-related bankruptcy in 2006.

 

Related Articles (OC)

Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com