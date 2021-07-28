Ares Capital: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 35.90% over the past year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $459,000,000 rose by 31.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $387,130,000.

Guidance

Ares Capital hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/arcc/mediaframe/45116/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $20.14

Company's 52-week low was at $13.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.70%

Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a United States-based closed-ended specialty finance company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company focuses on investing primarily in U.S. middle-market companies with investment opportunities as well as in larger companies. Its portfolio comprises of first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, and mezzanine debt (subordinated unsecured loan), which may include equity components that are diversified by industry and sector. The company may invest in preferred and common equity investments to a lesser proportion. Its revenue mainly consists of interest and dividend income received from the investment made.