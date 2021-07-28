Recap: Prosperity Bancshares Q2 Earnings

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 10.16% year over year to $1.41, which beat the estimate of $1.39.

Revenue of $280,955,000 decreased by 1.29% year over year, which missed the estimate of $282,840,000.

Outlook

Prosperity Bancshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.prosperitybankusa.com/Presentation-Webcasts-and-Calls

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $83.02

Company's 52-week low was at $48.80

Price action over last quarter: down 9.90%

Company Overview

Prosperity Bancshares Inc follows a community bank model and provides multiple services to individuals and small to midsize businesses. It operates more than 200 branches in Texas, most of them around the Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, and Austin metropolitan areas. Its $5 billion loans are heavily weighted toward real estate, with commercial mortgages, consumer mortgages, and construction loans constituting roughly 40%, 25%, and 10% of its portfolio, respectively.