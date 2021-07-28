Littelfuse: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 380.28% over the past year to $3.41, which beat the estimate of $2.24.

Revenue of $523,488,000 rose by 70.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $469,830,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected to be between $3.07 and $3.23.

Q3 revenue expected between $510,000,000 and $524,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2iasbnhq

Technicals

52-week high: $287.92

52-week low: $165.45

Price action over last quarter: down 9.89%

Company Description

Littelfuse is a leading provider of circuit protection products (such as fuses and relays) and other passive components, selling billions of units into the transportation, industrial, telecommunications, and consumer electronics end markets. The firm is also increasing its power semiconductor business, where it predominantly serves industrial end markets and is breaking into electric vehicle charging infrastructure.