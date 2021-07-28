 Skip to main content

Eagle Materials: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 43.31% year over year to $2.25, which beat the estimate of $2.07.

Revenue of $475,770,000 up by 11.16% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $464,120,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wzd5i9xd

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $153.71

52-week low: $77.98

Price action over last quarter: down 5.74%

Company Description

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials. Construction products include cement, slag, concrete, and aggregates and building materials include gypsum wallboard, and are sold to the construction and building industries. Basic materials used for oil and natural gas extraction include frac sand and oil well cement. The firm organizes itself into two sectors: Heavy Materials, which includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments, and Light Materials, which includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments.

 

