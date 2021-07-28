 Skip to main content

Recap: Evercore Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Shares of Evercore (NYSE:EVR) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 107.19% over the past year to $3.17, which beat the estimate of $2.68.

Revenue of $691,191,000 rose by 34.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $606,330,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Evercore hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fs5auamd

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $151.10

52-week low: $53.87

Price action over last quarter: down 6.21%

Company Profile

Evercore is an independent investment bank that derives the majority of its revenue from financial advisory, including merger, acquisition, and restructuring advisory. It also has institutional equities and investment management businesses that account for around 20% of net revenue. The company was founded in 1996 and went public in 2006. Evercore had approximately 1,800 employees at the end of 2020, and about 75% of the company's revenue is derived from the United States.

 

