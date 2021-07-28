 Skip to main content

Recap: Travel+Leisure Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Shares of Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 179.28% year over year to $0.88, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $797,000,000 up by 132.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $721,870,000.

Guidance

Travel + Leisure said it sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $3.20-$3.30.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.travelandleisureco.com%2F&eventid=3192890&sessionid=1&key=1F3280A4D66447DA4275B173CA6CDAFD&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $68.26

52-week low: $51.01

Price action over last quarter: down 12.96%

Company Overview

Travel+Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company with a portfolio of several travel brands included in its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. It provides a suite of products and services to inspire travelers with Travel + Leisure's multi-platform content, including subscription travel clubs, online travel gateway BookTandL.com, and brand licensing agreements.

 

