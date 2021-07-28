 Skip to main content

Recap: Six Flags Entertainment Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) rose 7.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 150.00% year over year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $459,787,000 up by 2301.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $330,820,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sixflags/mediaframe/45832/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $51.75

52-week low: $16.06

Price action over last quarter: down 7.24%

Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp owns and operates theme parks worldwide. It operates around 26 theme parks and waterparks, 23 are located in the United States, two are located in Mexico and one is located in Montreal, Canada. The parks generally offer various rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, restaurants, game venues, and merchandise outlets.

 

