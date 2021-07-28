Recap: Strategic Education Q2 Earnings

Shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) rose 4.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 24.76% year over year to $1.55, which beat the estimate of $1.51.

Revenue of $299,173,000 higher by 16.94% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $300,560,000.

Guidance

Strategic Education hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bsnwkhiw

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $169.60

Company's 52-week low was at $69.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.45%

Company Profile

Strategic Education Inc is engaged in providing educational services. It offers flexible and affordable associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs. Strategic Education provides courses in the eastern United States. The group operates through segments namely: Strayer University Segment, Capella University Segment, and Australia/New Zealand Segment.